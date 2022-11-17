2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man sentenced for shipping nearly 5 pounds of fentanyl pills across country into Northeast Ohio

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C.(Jose Luis Magana | AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man received his prison sentence after pleading guilty to moving nearly five pounds of fentanyl pills from across the country into Northeast Ohio.

A Postal Inspector with the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) found the approximate 4.85-pound package on May 10, according to a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) press release.

Officials confirmed the suspicious package, intended to be sent to a home in Cleveland, originally came from Phoenix, Arizona.

The USPIS, along with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), found the fentanyl pills inside the package after executing a search warrant.

Officials said an investigation revealed a 35-year-old man, identified as Larrie Campbell, mailed the package from a Phoenix-based post office prior to traveling to Cleveland to retrieve the pills.

Campbell pleaded guilty to charges of interstate travel in aid of racketeering and attempted possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute in July.

Presiding U.S. District Judge John R. Adams on Nov. 16 sentenced Campbell to 151 months, more than 12 1/2 years in prison.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

