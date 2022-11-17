Cleveland police investigate shooting at Steelyard Commons
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting at Steelyard Commons.
According to police, the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
The victim is a 28-year-old man. Cleveland police said he was shot in the leg and transported to MetroHealth Medical Center.
The suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle, said police.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
