Cleveland police investigate shooting at Steelyard Commons

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting at Steelyard Commons.

According to police, the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The victim is a 28-year-old man. Cleveland police said he was shot in the leg and transported to MetroHealth Medical Center.

The suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle, said police.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

