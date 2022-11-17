Cleveland’s NASA Glenn plays big part in successful launch of Artemis I

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Early Wednesday morning, NASA launched Artemis I, the first in a series of missions that will bring humans back to the moon for the first time since 1972. Artemis I will spend 25.5 days in space unmanned, testing all capabilities of the spacecraft as a planned Artemis II looks to bring humans to space in 2024.

Nasa’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland had a huge hand in creating and testing the spacecraft, with 60 Ohio companies contributing.

NASA Glenn contributed in space environment testing, engineering/analysis work, and managing the service modules among other things.

Josh Freeh, NASA Glenn’s Manager of Human Exploration and Space Operations, said that NASA Glenn will be receiving parts of Artemis back in Ohio once the mission is completed in December. Those parts will be analyzed and used for Artemis II, III and beyond, all of which NASA Glenn will have a part in.

