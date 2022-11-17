Crashes, lake effect snow close I-90 for hours in Ashtabula County
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crashes and wintry weather along a stretch of I-90 in Ashtabula County caused an hours-long closure near the Ohio and Pennsylvania state line.
Lane closures on I-90 started around 6:30 a.m.
According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, several semi-trucks became stuck on I-90 as heavy lake effect snow moved through Ashtabula and Lake counties.
Both directions of the interstate were closed between State Route 11 and State Route 7 in the Conneaut area.
As of 10 a.m. on Thursday, the Ohio Department of Transportation said I-90 remained closed.
