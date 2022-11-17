Crashes, lake effect snow close I-90 for hours in Ashtabula County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crashes and wintry weather along a stretch of I-90 in Ashtabula County caused an hours-long closure near the Ohio and Pennsylvania state line.

Lane closures on I-90 started around 6:30 a.m.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, several semi-trucks became stuck on I-90 as heavy lake effect snow moved through Ashtabula and Lake counties.

TOTAL STANDSTILL: @VicGideon has been stuck on 90 near Conneaut for over TWO HOURS.



ODOT also says a few of their crews are stuck in this backup. Heavy snow this morning causing all these issues. pic.twitter.com/6oYSJSt0sS — Kelly Dobeck ⛈ (@KellyDWeather) November 17, 2022

Both directions of the interstate were closed between State Route 11 and State Route 7 in the Conneaut area.

Big traffic issues in extreme NE Ohio where lake effect snow squalls have dumped several inches of snow this morning. https://t.co/DiP01vlmwt — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) November 17, 2022

As of 10 a.m. on Thursday, the Ohio Department of Transportation said I-90 remained closed.

