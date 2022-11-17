2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted: Man has warrants with 12 different agencies

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In partnership with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Cleveland 19 launches “Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted.”

Every week we will feature fugitives with active warrants in hopes of bring them in to face charges.

This week Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is highlighting Charles Hudson who is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.

His original conviction was for inappropriate contact with a 15-year-old victim in Medina County in 2009, but has not updated Cuyahoga with his current residence.

Hudson also has outstanding warrants in the following communities; Garfield Heights, Wadsworth, North Royalton, Fairlawn, Ravenna, Media County, Solon, Summit County, Geauga County, Stow, Warrensville Heights, and North Olmsted.

Anyone with information on Hudson’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

