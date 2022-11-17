2 Strong 4 Bullies
Driver strikes 3 cruisers during chase with Brooklyn Heights police

(WALB)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 52-year-old Cleveland man was arrested Wednesday evening after leading Brooklyn Heights police on a chase.

According to Brooklyn Heights Police Sgt. Christopher Leahy, the driver struck a total of three cruisers during the pursuit.

The chase began around 7:38 p.m., when Brooklyn Heights police officers tried to pull over the driver for speeding on Granger Road.

Police said the driver intentionally struck a cruiser on I-77 northbound, before exiting at Fleet Avenue.

The driver, whose name is not being released, then drove the wrong-way on Martin Luther King Blvd. in Cleveland, said police.

After crossing back to the correct side of the road, police said he then intentionally struck the rear of a second police cruiser and the side of a third police cruiser.

Officers were able to take the driver into custody after the final crash.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries suffered before the pursuit. No officers were injured.

Sgt. Leahy added charges are pending at this time.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

