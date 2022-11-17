2 Strong 4 Bullies
Duo wanted for Linda’s Deli break in, Cleveland Police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into Linda’s Deli and his lookout are on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them.

The breaking and entering and theft happened at 7 a.m. on Oct. 30 at 8708 Denison Rd., according to police.

Police said one suspect was caught on camera coming in through a broken window, jumping over the counter, and stealing a large number of cigarettes.

He was described by police to be in his mid-20s to early-30s with a thin to medium build.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of this suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Duo wanted for Linda’s Deli break in, Cleveland Police say(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

There was no description for the lookout.

If you recognize the one suspect or have any other information on this crime, call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2022-317426 with your tips.

