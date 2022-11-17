2 Strong 4 Bullies
East Cleveland police search for woman missing since Nov. 4

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 39-year-old woman.

Rachell Denise Harris was last seen on Nov. 4.

Rachell Denise Harris
Rachell Denise Harris((Source: East Cleveland police))

East Cleveland police said Harris was driving a red Mercury Mountaineer, which was recovered by Cleveland police Wednesday evening.

SUV Rachell Harris was driving
SUV Rachell Harris was driving((Source: East Cleveland police))

According to police, Harris was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Cleveland police at 216-451-1234.

