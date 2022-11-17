East Cleveland police search for woman missing since Nov. 4
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 39-year-old woman.
Rachell Denise Harris was last seen on Nov. 4.
East Cleveland police said Harris was driving a red Mercury Mountaineer, which was recovered by Cleveland police Wednesday evening.
According to police, Harris was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call East Cleveland police at 216-451-1234.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.