East Cleveland police search for woman missing since Nov. 4

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 39-year-old woman.

Rachell Denise Harris was last seen on Nov. 4.

Rachell Denise Harris ((Source: East Cleveland police))

East Cleveland police said Harris was driving a red Mercury Mountaineer, which was recovered by Cleveland police Wednesday evening.

SUV Rachell Harris was driving ((Source: East Cleveland police))

According to police, Harris was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Cleveland police at 216-451-1234.

