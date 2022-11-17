2 Strong 4 Bullies
Elyria police need help searching for hit-skip suspect

Elyria hit-skip suspect
Elyria hit-skip suspect(Elyria Police Department Facebook Page)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Elyria, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police need help identifying a vehicle and the driver involved in a hit-skip crash on Nov. 7.

Police say the suspect hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Middle Avenue and Third Street.

Elyria hit-skip suspect
Elyria hit-skip suspect(Elyria Police Department Facebook Page)

The suspect fled the scene of the crash, police say.

The vehicle is a silver four-door SUV.

Elyria police did not give an update on the victim’s condition.

If you have any information contact Elyria Police Department at (440) 323-3302 or text the keyword TIPELYRIA TO 847411.

