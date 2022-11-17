Elyria police need help searching for hit-skip suspect
Published: Nov. 17, 2022
Elyria, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police need help identifying a vehicle and the driver involved in a hit-skip crash on Nov. 7.
Police say the suspect hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Middle Avenue and Third Street.
The suspect fled the scene of the crash, police say.
The vehicle is a silver four-door SUV.
Elyria police did not give an update on the victim’s condition.
If you have any information contact Elyria Police Department at (440) 323-3302 or text the keyword TIPELYRIA TO 847411.
