Fairview Park police: Anti-theft devices available for residents who drive Kia, Hyundai vehicles

Kia and Hyundai thefts
By Patrick Stout
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Fairview Park police, the department is offering free anti-theft devices for Kia and Hyundai owners.

This follows the recent increase in thefts of those vehicles in the Cleveland area, police say.

If you need one of those devices visit the Fairview Park Police Department lobby at 20777 Lorain Rd., police say.

Police say to bring proof of residency and ownership of a Kia or Hyundai vehicle to receive an anti-theft device.

