2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

FBI investigating multiple swatting incidents in Northeast Ohio

By Jim Nelson
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland office of the FBI is investigating another round of swatting, or false reports of active shooters at Northeast Ohio schools.

Around 10:00 a.m., a heavy police presence was spotted at Rhodes High School in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood for unconfirmed reports of a shooting.

As of late Wednesday night, neither the Cleveland Police Department nor Cleveland Municipal Schools have commented on the incident.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies were called to Coventry High School around the same time as the Cleveland incident.

“The deputies patrolled inside the school and found no issues within the school. The call was determined to be a hoax,” Inspector Bill Holland said in a news release.

19 News’ sister station, WTVG, in Toledo reported similar incidents in Toledo and Findlay.

In a 911 call to Toledo police, a man claimed multiple people were shot inside Start High School.

“He came in the classroom, shot six students,” he said. “When he tried to shoot me, he just missed me.”

The FBI released the following statement:

“The Cleveland FBI is aware of the swatting incidents in Northern Ohio. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.

Nearly identical scenarios played out in Columbus and Cincinnati.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl

Latest News

FBI investigating multiple swatting incidents in Northeast Ohio
FBI investigating multiple swatting incidents in Northeast Ohio
Duo wanted for Linda’s Deli break in, Cleveland Police say
Duo wanted for Linda’s Deli break in, Cleveland Police say
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and police chief Wayne Drummond, while admitting much work needs to...
City of Cleveland cites progress, acknowledges work to do to make city safer
City of Cleveland cites progress, acknowledges work to do to make city safer
City of Cleveland cites progress, acknowledges work to do to make city safer