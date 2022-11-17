FIRST ALERT DAY: Heavy lake effect snow in the area this morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The team continues to track heavy lake effect snow this morning. It will be a high accident potential where the lake effect is happening. The heaviest snow east of Cleveland. The steering wind goes from northwest this morning back to the west this afternoon. Up to 3 inches of additional snow is forecast on top of what you picked up early this morning in the lake effect snow. The rest of the area will see flurries. Blustery and chilly this afternoon with temperatures in the 35 to 40 degree range. Most of the lake effect snow will shift north out over Lake Erie tonight. Some snow could hug the shore of Ashtabula County. A disturbance tomorrow brings scattered snow showers to the area. It’ll be even colder with windy conditions. High temperatures around 30 degrees.

