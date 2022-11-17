2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man found guilty for murdering of 23-year-old man in Summit County

A jury in Summit County found a 27-year-old man guilty in the 2019 shooting death of a...
A jury in Summit County found a 27-year-old man guilty in the 2019 shooting death of a 23-year-old man on Thursday, according to a news release from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Walsh.(Source: Summit County Sheriff's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury in Summit County found a 27-year-old man guilty in the 2019 shooting death of a 23-year-old man on Thursday, according to a news release from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Walsh.

Officials said the June 3, 2019 shooting happened after 23-year-old Walter Matthews III left a store, located near West South Street and Princeton Avenue in Akron, with his girlfriend.

The 27-year-old, identified as Eugene Wells, approached the victim, police said. A fight broke out before Wells pulled a gun out and shot Matthews several times.

Police said Wells wasn’t found until around a month later in West Virginia by the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

Wells pleaded not guilty on Dec. 21, 2019 and received a $1 million bond, according to court dockets.

The jury found Wells guilty on Nov. 17 on five charges, the release said:

  • Two counts of murder with gun specifications, both special felonies
  • Felonious assault with a gun specification, a second-degree felony
  • Having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony.

Wells is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. on Nov. 22.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland police investigate shooting at Steelyard Commons
Cleveland has first monkeypox-associated death, health officials say
Driver strikes 3 cruisers during chase with Brooklyn Heights police
Driver strikes 3 cruisers during chase with Brooklyn Heights police
Police on Thursday arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of a 33-year-old woman in...
Police arrest man for shooting death of 33-year-old woman in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood