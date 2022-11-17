Man found guilty for murdering of 23-year-old man in Summit County

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury in Summit County found a 27-year-old man guilty in the 2019 shooting death of a 23-year-old man on Thursday, according to a news release from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Walsh.

Officials said the June 3, 2019 shooting happened after 23-year-old Walter Matthews III left a store, located near West South Street and Princeton Avenue in Akron, with his girlfriend.

The 27-year-old, identified as Eugene Wells, approached the victim, police said. A fight broke out before Wells pulled a gun out and shot Matthews several times.

Police said Wells wasn’t found until around a month later in West Virginia by the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

Wells pleaded not guilty on Dec. 21, 2019 and received a $1 million bond, according to court dockets.

The jury found Wells guilty on Nov. 17 on five charges, the release said:

Two counts of murder with gun specifications, both special felonies

Felonious assault with a gun specification, a second-degree felony

Having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony.

Wells is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. on Nov. 22.

