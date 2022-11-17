New high school works classes around students

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a new way to tackle high school for teens and young adults in our area.

Frederick Douglass High School Euclid Campus is meant for students in unique situations, who may need something different from the traditional setting.

If you drive down Shore Center Drive in Euclid, you might miss it.

The building is just around the corner from a shopping plaza, and big things are happening inside.

You won’t find packed classes. Instead, five to ten students per room, tackling just two classes at a time.

The students’ schedules are shorter too. They’re just four hours, and there’s a reason for that.

“We cater to all dynamics,” said school director Scott Caldwell. “Like, some of our students, they have brothers and sisters they have to take care of. A lot of our students do work.”

Students like Sophomore Shaniyah Grant.

She leaves school at 11:30 a.m. every day and goes straight to work.

She has plans to go into cosmetology and one day open up a store of her own.

“With business, and getting my certificate, I should be able to put that on my resume and get a better job, have health care also another thing under my belt,” said Grant.

Grant’s one of many students going the pre-professional route.

Sophomore Imari Brooks is also taking a business class, but she’s balancing it on top of taking care of her siblings after school.

“I’m coming from a household where both of my parents, they work a full-time job, my mother works during the day, my father works at night, so for me, it’s kinda hard,” said Brooks. “I gotta go home and cook you know what I’m saying? Help take care of me and my brothers while they’re at work.”

It’s certainly not the schedule of a typical high school student, but Caldwell says that’s exactly why this school was built.

Students ages 15-21 are eligible for Frederick Douglass High school Euclid Campus.

Tuition is free and you don’t have to live in Euclid.

You can apply here.

