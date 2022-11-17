NFL monitoring forecasts that call for 6 feet of ‘paralyzing’ snow in Buffalo for Browns game
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple weather models are forecasting even more snowfall than previously thought ahead of Sunday’s Cleveland Browns game against the Bills in Buffalo.
The National Weather Service said it’s “likely” that Buffalo could receive over 4 feet of snow through Sunday.
The Cleveland Browns are scheduled to face the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon.
Other forecasts are reportedly calling for 6 feet of snow.
With the threat of “paralyzing snowfall” in the forecast for Buffalo, league officials are reportedly monitoring the weather event.
Several NFL insiders suggested that Detroit, Mich. could become an alternative game site if it becomes too logistically difficult to play in Buffalo with several feet of snow on the ground.
