NFL monitoring forecasts that call for 6 feet of ‘paralyzing’ snow in Buffalo for Browns game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple weather models are forecasting even more snowfall than previously thought ahead of Sunday’s Cleveland Browns game against the Bills in Buffalo.

The National Weather Service said it’s “likely” that Buffalo could receive over 4 feet of snow through Sunday.

⚠️Paralyzing Lake Effect Snow possible late this week ⚠️



Periods of heavy lake effect snow will impact the Great Lakes through Sunday. Snowfall rates of 2+"/hr are expected, creating nearly impossible travel. 1-2 ft of snow, with local amounts in excess of 4 ft, are likely. pic.twitter.com/2O65kVqW4m — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) November 16, 2022

The Cleveland Browns are scheduled to face the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon.

Other forecasts are reportedly calling for 6 feet of snow.

Forecasts calling for snow totals of 3-to-6 feet by Sunday in Buffalo, including possible “thundersnow.” Last time snow forced NFL to move a game out of Buffalo was 2014, when Jets and Bills played that Monday night in Detroit. NFL monitoring storm, talking to Bills and Browns. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2022

With the threat of “paralyzing snowfall” in the forecast for Buffalo, league officials are reportedly monitoring the weather event.

Several NFL insiders suggested that Detroit, Mich. could become an alternative game site if it becomes too logistically difficult to play in Buffalo with several feet of snow on the ground.

It's not out of the question that the Browns-Bills game could be moved to a different location due to impending snowstorm. NFL is monitoring the storm, in contact with both teams and local officials, and says it can make a decision as late as Friday if needed. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) November 17, 2022

If Browns-Bills gets moved, it's not clear where it would be played, but Detroit makes a lot of sense. Close to both Buffalo and Cleveland, no game there this weekend, and Bills play there next Thursday as well and could stay the week if needed. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) November 17, 2022

It's not about that. It's about impact on the surrounding area, can they get the snow cleared from roads, parking lots, stadium in time, and whether the resources required for that would be needed elsewhere. Overall conditions in the area, not whether you can play in snow. https://t.co/ioTf2sAo4V — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) November 17, 2022

