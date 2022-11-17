2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

NFL monitoring forecasts that call for 6 feet of ‘paralyzing’ snow in Buffalo for Browns game

4 feet of snow possible
4 feet of snow possible(National Weather Service)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple weather models are forecasting even more snowfall than previously thought ahead of Sunday’s Cleveland Browns game against the Bills in Buffalo.

The National Weather Service said it’s “likely” that Buffalo could receive over 4 feet of snow through Sunday.

The Cleveland Browns are scheduled to face the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon.

Other forecasts are reportedly calling for 6 feet of snow.

With the threat of “paralyzing snowfall” in the forecast for Buffalo, league officials are reportedly monitoring the weather event.

Several NFL insiders suggested that Detroit, Mich. could become an alternative game site if it becomes too logistically difficult to play in Buffalo with several feet of snow on the ground.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl

Latest News

Deshaun Watson returns to practice in Berea
Watch: Deshaun Watson practices with Cleveland Browns for 1st time of regular season
Hyundai Pigskin Poll
Hyundai Pigskin Poll
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up prior to an NFL preseason...
Browns QB Watson cleared to practice as suspension nears end
FILE - Fans shown among empty seats covered in snow at Highmark Stadium before an NFL football...
Browns, Bills in Buffalo: Over 2 feet of snow possible by Sunday’s game in New York