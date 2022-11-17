2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio snow belt residents rush to stores to prepare for the snow

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents in Mentor-on-the-Lake are freezing.

Laura and David Bolden are making sure they have what they need before the snow comes down.

“We got our turkey for Thanksgiving,” Bolden said.

Other residents like Marie Rowles- Blum making those traditional choices at Giant Eagle.

“Like milk, and bread, and cheese, stuff like those just little necessities,” Blum said.

She made sure her shopping was completed so she can enjoy her time indoors with the kids.

“It would be a good day to do it just because I don’t want to go when everybody else is going & I don’t want to go when the weather gets too bad,” Blum added.

And when it comes to Freddy Victor.

He’s been preparing for the snow weeks in advance.

“Pretty much stocked up on groceries I don’t really have to go anywhere. I also live with someone who works at a grocery store so it’s a lot easier to get things here and there,” Victor said.

