NWS: Over 17 inches of snow in 12-hour span recorded in part of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashtabula County took the title for most snow during the lake effect snow event that spanned from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

As of 7:30 a.m., the highest snow total was recorded in Monroe Center, which is located in Ashtabula County, with 17.2 inches in a 12-hour timespan.

In Edgewood, 16.1 inches of snow were recorded to the National Weather Service.

Conditions in Ashtabula County were so severe at one point, the sheriff’s office declared a Level 3 snow emergency to prohibit any non-essential travel.

In Lake County, 5.5 inches of snow was recorded in North Madison.

Additional lake effect flurries are forecast to extend into Thursday afternoon.

