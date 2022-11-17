2 Strong 4 Bullies
NWS: Over 17 inches of snow in 12-hour span recorded in part of Northeast Ohio

Snowfall in Ashtabula
Snowfall in Ashtabula(Debi Cim)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashtabula County took the title for most snow during the lake effect snow event that spanned from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

As of 7:30 a.m., the highest snow total was recorded in Monroe Center, which is located in Ashtabula County, with 17.2 inches in a 12-hour timespan.

In Edgewood, 16.1 inches of snow were recorded to the National Weather Service.

LIST: Check the snow total in your town or city here

Conditions in Ashtabula County were so severe at one point, the sheriff’s office declared a Level 3 snow emergency to prohibit any non-essential travel.

In Lake County, 5.5 inches of snow was recorded in North Madison.

Additional lake effect flurries are forecast to extend into Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

