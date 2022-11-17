2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Ohio House OKs bill to stiffen texting-while-driving penalty

(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio House has approved legislation that could make it possible for drivers to be pulled over by police solely for holding or using a cellphone while driving.

The bill approved Wednesday would stiffen penalties for texting while driving and put stricter limits on how a person can use a cellphone while operating a vehicle.

Ohio law currently prohibits texting while driving but allows drivers to hold their phones during a call and manually press buttons or screens to make those calls.

However, The proposal would prohibit drivers from “using, holding, or physically supporting” such a device, with some exceptions.

If the bill becomes law, violating it would be a primary offense, meaning police can issue a ticket to the driver for that violation.

The bill will go to the Senate next.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl

Latest News

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, left, tries to jump over Wisconsin defensive back...
Ohio St RB Miyan Williams carted off with right leg injury
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to throw during NFL football practice...
Deshaun Watson set to return to Browns practice Monday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives past Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony...
Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past Lakers to 8th straight win
Euclid Police
Jury: Officer must pay man’s family $4.4M in fatal shooting