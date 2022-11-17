Police arrest man for shooting death of 33-year-old woman in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood

OLD BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - Police on Thursday arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of a 33-year-old woman in Cleveland.

Police arrived at an apartment building in the 1800 block of Pleasantdale Road at around 12 p.m. on Nov. 16 for a call of a suspected overdose, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department.

This is in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

Police found a woman, later identified as 33-year-old Princess Cole, dead inside the apartment after being shot in the head.

Police said further investigation led to the arrest of a 32-year-old man on Nov. 17.

Officials confirmed the suspect, who has not been identified, is Cole’s ex-boyfriend.

Police said the shooting is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

