2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Police arrest man for shooting death of 33-year-old woman in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood

Police on Thursday arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of a 33-year-old woman in...
Police on Thursday arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of a 33-year-old woman in Cleveland.(Vic Gideon)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - Police on Thursday arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of a 33-year-old woman in Cleveland.

Police arrived at an apartment building in the 1800 block of Pleasantdale Road at around 12 p.m. on Nov. 16 for a call of a suspected overdose, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department.

This is in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

Police found a woman, later identified as 33-year-old Princess Cole, dead inside the apartment after being shot in the head.

Police said further investigation led to the arrest of a 32-year-old man on Nov. 17.

Officials confirmed the suspect, who has not been identified, is Cole’s ex-boyfriend.

Police said the shooting is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl

Latest News

Driver strikes 3 cruisers during chase with Brooklyn Heights police
Driver strikes 3 cruisers during chase with Brooklyn Heights police
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland police investigate shooting at Steelyard Commons
Marlon Hale (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
$1M bond for driver Cleveland police say ‘intentionally’ ran over man
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house