Police searching for armed and dangerous man following downtown SWAT situation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A SWAT situation unfolded early Wednesday evening at a parking garage in Downtown Cincinnati, though the suspect remains at large.

Police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Jvonnie Chandler who they say is wanted on multiple charges including murder.

Chandler was involved in a crash with a citizen at 5th Street and Central Avenue, according to CPD Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

He ran north toward 6th and Plum streets. Officers believed he went into the garage located north of the Duke Energy Convention Center.

Cincinnati SWAT responded out of an abundance of caution and due to the seriousness of Chandler’s warrants, police say.

They did not find Chandler.

The citizen involved in the crash suffered a minor injury.

CPD has not released information about the shooting on which the warrant was issued.

According to court records, Chandler is also wanted on drug charges filed in March. A grand jury indicted Chandler the same month on two counts each of fentanyl possession and fentanyl trafficking.

If anyone has information about his whereabouts they should call Crime Stoppers or if his location is known, call 9-1-1. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Cincinnati police are looking for Jvonnie Chandler. They say he should be considered armed and dangerous. (Cincinnati Police Department)

