2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Red Cross helping Bedford family displaced by house fire

Bedford house fire (Source: North Randall fireghters)
Bedford house fire (Source: North Randall fireghters)((Source: North Randall firefighters))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Three children, their mom and grandma were able to escape safely after their house caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Bedford firefighters responded to the home on Palmetto Avenue around 4 p.m.

Bedford house fire
Bedford house fire((Source: North Randall firefighters))

When crews arrived, heavy fire was showing from the second floor.

One Bedford firefighter twisted his ankle fighting the blaze.

Maple Heights and North Randall firefighters also responded to the scene.

According to firefighters, the cause of the blaze remains under investigation, but damage is estimated at $50,000.

The Red Cross will be helping the family with a place to stay.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl

Latest News

‘Thundersnow’ observed early Thursday morning in Northeast Ohio
‘Thundersnow’ observed early Thursday morning in Northeast Ohio
Kia and Hyundai thefts
Fairview Park police: Anti-theft devices available for residents who drive Kia, Hyundai vehicles
Driver strikes 3 cruisers during chase with Brooklyn Heights police
Cleveland police officers outside Rhodes High School on Wednesday, November 16, 2022
FBI investigating multiple swatting incidents in Northeast Ohio