Red Cross helping Bedford family displaced by house fire

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Three children, their mom and grandma were able to escape safely after their house caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Bedford firefighters responded to the home on Palmetto Avenue around 4 p.m.

Bedford house fire ((Source: North Randall firefighters))

When crews arrived, heavy fire was showing from the second floor.

One Bedford firefighter twisted his ankle fighting the blaze.

Maple Heights and North Randall firefighters also responded to the scene.

According to firefighters, the cause of the blaze remains under investigation, but damage is estimated at $50,000.

The Red Cross will be helping the family with a place to stay.

