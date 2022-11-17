Shot fired overnight at Euclid Amazon Fulfillment Center; suspect at large

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police said detectives are searching for the suspect who fired a shot early Thursday morning at a Amazon Fulfillment Center.

According to police, officers were called out around 1:06 a.m. to 1155 Babbitt Road for a single shot fired.

Police said one person received a non-life threatening injury. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect has been identified but is not in custody, police said.

Amazon is cooperating with the investigation, according to police. 19 News has also reached out to Amazon for a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Euclid police.

