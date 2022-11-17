Strongsville police arrest 2 men for breaking into SouthPark Mall

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are in custody after police said they tried to break into SouthPark Mall early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the mall around 1:44 a.m. after the alarm was activated.

When officers arrived, Strongsville Police Lt. Michael Campbell said they found a smashed glass door on the north entrance to Macy’s.

The suspects took off running after they saw the officers, but were quickly taken into custody, said Lt. Campbell.

Jarrel Graham, of Canton, and Christopher Duncan, of Lorain, are both being held at the Strongsville Jail.

Jarrel Graham ((Source: Strongsville police))

The incident remains under investigation.

Christopher Lamar Duncan ((Source: Strongsville police))

