‘Thundersnow’ observed early Thursday morning in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake effect snow blanketed portions of Lake and Ashtabula counties on Thursday morning.

With that snowfall and specific weather conditions, several occurrences of “thundersnow” were reported in the area.

Lightning was detected, among a heavy band of lake effect snow, before 5 a.m. in the Madison and Geneva areas.

Thundersnow with this bad boy too. https://t.co/9wR44j73OC — Jeff Tanchak (@JeffTanchak19) November 17, 2022

Thundersnow was also captured by a Twitter user in the Painesville area before the start of the morning commute.

#THUNDERSNOW on camera with an audible roar in the second clip!



Near Painesville, OH.#OHwx pic.twitter.com/bVZNyycy6T — MWC Weather (@MWC_Weather) November 17, 2022

The National Weather Service says that lightning and thunder during winter storms is not unheard of. It’s more common during Great Lakes lake effect snow events.

Lake effect snow is expected to continue throughout the morning in area’s East of downtown Cleveland.

