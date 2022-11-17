2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Thundersnow’ observed early Thursday morning in Northeast Ohio

By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake effect snow blanketed portions of Lake and Ashtabula counties on Thursday morning.

With that snowfall and specific weather conditions, several occurrences of “thundersnow” were reported in the area.

Lightning was detected, among a heavy band of lake effect snow, before 5 a.m. in the Madison and Geneva areas.

Thundersnow was also captured by a Twitter user in the Painesville area before the start of the morning commute.

The National Weather Service says that lightning and thunder during winter storms is not unheard of. It’s more common during Great Lakes lake effect snow events.

Lake effect snow is expected to continue throughout the morning in area’s East of downtown Cleveland.

