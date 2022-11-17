‘Travel is extremely hazardous’: ODOT reduces I-90 speeds in Lake County due to heavy snow
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation used electronic sign boards to warn drivers that the speeds along I-90 in certain stretches were reduced Thursday morning due to the wintry road conditions.
As of 5:45 a.m., the speed limits on I-90 in Lake County were reduced to 50 miles per hour.
The National Weather Service said travel in the area was “extremely hazardous.”
The most snow accumulated in Lake and Ashtabula counties overnight, leaving many roads covered and visibility severely limited.
The Ohio Department of Transportation said approximately 400 crewmembers were out across the state clearing the roadways.
Northeast Ohio is expected to receive additional lake effect snowfall throughout the morning on Thursday.
