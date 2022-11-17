‘Travel is extremely hazardous’: ODOT reduces I-90 speeds in Lake County due to heavy snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation used electronic sign boards to warn drivers that the speeds along I-90 in certain stretches were reduced Thursday morning due to the wintry road conditions.

As of 5:45 a.m., the speed limits on I-90 in Lake County were reduced to 50 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service said travel in the area was “extremely hazardous.”

The most snow accumulated in Lake and Ashtabula counties overnight, leaving many roads covered and visibility severely limited.

Car off the side of the road her in Lake County, Painesville — RT 2. This is an often sight we’ve been seeing this morning.@KellyDWeather @JeffTanchak19 pic.twitter.com/Btv3ym8Knc — Katie Tercek (@KT_Tercek) November 17, 2022

More conditions here in Mentor off RT 2. Not looking good at all. Everyone driving slow. Nearly whiteout conditions. ❄️❄️❄️❄️@JeffTanchak19 @KellyDWeather @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/GkZdAohVsP — Katie Tercek (@KT_Tercek) November 17, 2022

I-90 at Rt. 11 in Ashtabula County - WHITEOUT! Jeff estimating over a 1/2 foot of snow. More next on traffic and weather on @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/4hRCyaoZde — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) November 17, 2022

The Ohio Department of Transportation said approximately 400 crewmembers were out across the state clearing the roadways.

5:50AM: Nearly 400 ODOT crews remain on the road. The heaviest snow is falling in NE Ohio. This is the view from a plow dash cam on I-90 in Lake County. Adjust your driving to the conditions and give our crews room to work. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/q929a3hqef — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) November 17, 2022

Northeast Ohio is expected to receive additional lake effect snowfall throughout the morning on Thursday.

