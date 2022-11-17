2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

VIDEO: Thieves steal Bengals banner from Paycor Stadium

Keep an eye out!
Paycor Stadium
Paycor Stadium(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Have you seen a Bengals banner floating around town that seems a little *too* authentic?

Cincinnati police are asking after suspects stole the 20x8 banner from Paycor Stadium.

Check out the video below in the tweet below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl

Latest News

Mansfield man found guilty of murdering ex-girlfriend
Mansfield man found guilty of murdering ex-girlfriend
16 horses, other animals in alleged neglect case in Ashland County (Source: Humane Society of...
16 horses, other animals rescued in alleged neglect case in Ashland County
16 horses, other animals in alleged neglect case in Ashland County (Source: Humane Society of...
16 horses, other animals in alleged neglect case in Ashland County
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Cleveland man sentenced for shipping nearly 5 pounds of fentanyl pills across country into Northeast Ohio