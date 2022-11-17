VIDEO: Thieves steal Bengals banner from Paycor Stadium

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Have you seen a Bengals banner floating around town that seems a little *too* authentic?

Cincinnati police are asking after suspects stole the 20x8 banner from Paycor Stadium.

Check out the video below in the tweet below.

Have you seen a 20' by 8' Bengals banner hanging in a home, posted on social media, or for sale online?! Chances are it was stolen from Paycor Stadium & CPD is looking for the suspects responsible for the theft. If you have info please call Detective Jeff Ruberg at 513-352-5442. pic.twitter.com/PKQ95SezRh — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) November 17, 2022

