VIDEO: Thieves steal Bengals banner from Paycor Stadium
Keep an eye out!
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Have you seen a Bengals banner floating around town that seems a little *too* authentic?
Cincinnati police are asking after suspects stole the 20x8 banner from Paycor Stadium.
Check out the video below in the tweet below.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.