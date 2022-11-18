2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 dead, 2 injured during crash in Stark County, OSHP says

A 2-car crash in Stark County Thursday afternoon left a woman dead and two others injured, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officials.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 2-car crash in Stark County Thursday afternoon left a woman dead and two others injured, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officials.

The crash happened in Osnaburg Township at around 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 17, according to a department press release.

A white 2016 Subaru Impreza, driven by Minerva 22-year-old Ava Burman, was traveling north on Wood Avenue SE, police said. A white 2019 Ford van, driven by East Canton 37-year-old Jeffrey Kashdan, was traveling south on Wood Avenue SE.

Police said the Subaru traveled left of center and hit the Ford van, officials said.

Burman was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said.

Kashdan, along with an unknown passenger, received non-life-threatening injuries, officials confirmed.

Police said all parties were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, which is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

