1 dead, 2 injured during crash in Stark County, OSHP says

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 2-car crash in Stark County Thursday afternoon left a woman dead and two others injured, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officials.

The crash happened in Osnaburg Township at around 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 17, according to a department press release.

A white 2016 Subaru Impreza, driven by Minerva 22-year-old Ava Burman, was traveling north on Wood Avenue SE, police said. A white 2019 Ford van, driven by East Canton 37-year-old Jeffrey Kashdan, was traveling south on Wood Avenue SE.

Police said the Subaru traveled left of center and hit the Ford van, officials said.

Burman was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said.

Kashdan, along with an unknown passenger, received non-life-threatening injuries, officials confirmed.

Police said all parties were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, which is still under investigation.

