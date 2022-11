ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Elyria Fire Department, one person died in a single-car accident on I-90 West in Elyria Friday afternoon.

The westbound lanes of I-90 were closed between SR 254 and SR57 for several hours but are now reopened.

19 News will have more information when it is made available.

