Akron attempted shooting ends in crash, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after an attempted shooting led to a crash, according to Akron police.

Police said they responded to shots fired around 10:20 p.m. Thursday night in the 400 block of Allyn Street.

When officers arrived, the victim, a 29-year-old man, told them an unknown man had shot at him as he was walking to his car.

He told police he jumped into his car and tried to get away, but crashed into a parked car in the process.

The victim was not injured during the incident, but several bullets struck his and another vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Akron police at 330-375-2490.

You can also contact the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS, or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.