Trumbull County police increase security after attempted Walmart shooting

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Bazetta Township police are assuring community members that there is no “immediate danger” after two shootings in the past two weeks.

Police said they do not believe the incidents are related, and investigating them separately.

The first of the two police reported taking place on North Park Avenue on Nov. 6, and resulted in a man dying due to injuries sustained.

The names of those involved have not yet been released, however evidence was collected and is being tested, according to police.

Police said the second shooting took place at Walmart on Nov. 17.

Calls received by police reported an active shooter, prompting officers to secure the premises and check for injuries upon arrival.

Early investigations showed this was an isolated incident between two vehicles on the premises.

Police said one man fired a handgun at another car’s occupants before everyone involved fled the scene.

Evidence was collected, police said, and the person of interest was seen driving a white Jeep SUV.

Bazetta police said officers will be working security at the store as a preventative measure in the future.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call Detective Swiger at 330-638-5503.

