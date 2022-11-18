2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Chris Hemsworth has gene making Alzheimer’s more likely, test reveals

FILE - Actor Chris Hemsworth's genetic testing uncovers a troubling gene.
FILE - Actor Chris Hemsworth's genetic testing uncovers a troubling gene.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The actor best known for playing the immortal god Thor in the “Avengers” series is facing some mortality issues of his own.

Chris Hemsworth recently found out he has a gene that makes it eight to 10 times more likely for him to develop Alzheimer’s disease.

While making a new series called “Limitless” for Disney+ and National Geographic, he found out through a genetic test that he was at risk.

The new series has the star engaging in various stunts and practices to enhance and prolong his life.

Though producers gave Hemsworth the option of not disclosing the genetic test results, he though the prospect of helping others was more important.

Hemsworth said he hopes the new series will be a motivator for viewers to take better care of themselves and live healthier, happier lives.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl

Latest News

Could there now be more Browns fans than Bills supporters at Sunday’s ‘road’ game
Could there now be more Browns fans than Bills supporters at Sunday’s ‘road’ game
CMSD students rewarded with viewing of new ‘Black Panther’ movie
CMSD students rewarded with viewing of new ‘Black Panther’ movie
A potentially historic snowstorm is bearing down on New York.
Dangerous lake-effect snowstorm blankets Buffalo, western NY
The implosion of FTX sends shock waves through the crypto industry.
Implosion of FTX stuns observers