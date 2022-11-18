2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cincinnati police search for missing 8-year-old boy

Allen Hinton
Allen Hinton(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are searching Friday for a missing 8-year-old boy last seen more than 12 hours ago.

Allen Hinton did not return home as expected at 8 p.m. Thursday after he left his Winneste Avenue residence in Winton Terrace, according to a police news release.

Investigators say he told his mom he was walking with a friend to a Kroger store on Kenard Avenue.

Allen has brown eyes, black hair, weighs 70 pounds and is 4′5″

He was last seen wearing a black jacket with white swirl patterns on it and black pants.

The child is known to frequent the Winton Terrace neighborhood, Treetop Grocery at 866 Gwinnet Drive and the Kroger store on Kenard Avenue.

Allen might be with another unknown child and they could be riding public transportation, according to police.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Cincinnati Police Detective Bill Wolner and/or Sgt. Jennifer Jones in CPD’s Personal Crimes Squad: 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

