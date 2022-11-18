CMSD students rewarded with viewing of new ‘Black Panther’ movie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Visiting “Wakanda” in the middle of a school day is better that sitting in a classroom.

That what 300 students from various groups and schools had a chance to do on Thursday morning.

It was all made possible by the men of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc., Beta Lambda Omega Chapter in Cleveland.

The fraternity, in partnership with The BLO Foundation, Murtis Taylor, and Bolton Elementary School, hosted the private viewing to reward students from the schools, who are excelling in and out of the classroom.

Along with the free ticket, students were treated to with a free bag of popcorn and a drink to watch to big movie in the world.

Many of these students come for tough backgrounds, due to socioeconomic circumstance, and the experience was also a chance for them to learn about their roots and see other Black people in a positive environment.

Beta Lambda Omega Grad Chapter president Orlando Grant said, “Today is about empowering and impressing upon our young, African-American students at these CMSD schools the power and beauty of being Black and being proud of who you are.”

Heather Brissett, vice president of community wellness at Murtis Taylor, said this opportunity gave students the chance to see this movie that so many others would not have had.

“These kids don’t get to see individual that are presented role models that they are able to live and model after. So it’s a great thing to be able to see.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.