Could there now be more Browns backers than Bills fans at Sunday’s ‘road’ game?

By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are supposed to be on the road this week in New York to face the Bills, but a wintry weather system that has some forecasters calling for 6 feet of snow in Buffalo caused the NFL to move Sunday’s game.

Fans would have had difficulty traveling into Buffalo anyways with the amount of lake effect snow that is expected, but could the league’s decision to move the Browns game indoors to Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. mean there could be more Cleveland fans on Sunday than for the “home” team?

  • ✓ - By car, a drive from Cleveland to Detroit would take an average of just over 2.5 hours. The drive along U.S. interstates from Buffalo to the now-neutral site is approximately 6 hours.
  • ✓ - Bills fans may not logistically be able to get out of Buffalo through all the snow accumulation.
  • Χ - Team officials for Buffalo said Bills fans “will have first preference” on ticket sales.

The Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills have a history of playing against each other in heavy snow. In December 2007, the Browns topped the Bills 8-0 in a snow-filled game in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns running back Jamal Lewis (31) avoids a tackle by Buffalo Bills linebacker...
Cleveland Browns running back Jamal Lewis (31) avoids a tackle by Buffalo Bills linebacker Angelo Crowell (55) during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(AP)

Sunday’s game is scheduled for 1 p.m.

