Death of 27-year-old Cleveland man suspected homicide, medical examiner says

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, a 27-year-old Cleveland man died from a suspected homicide Thursday.

Officials said Dontae Malone was taken from East 30 Street and Cedar Avenue to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

Malone died at the hospital Thursday, the medical examiner said.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland police for additional information.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

