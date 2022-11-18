2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Deputy shot at Ohio sheriff’s office; state investigators take over case

By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A deputy and a suspect were both shot on Thursday at the Ross County Sheriff’s Office in south-central Ohio.

Ross County Sheriff George Lavender Jr. said Sgt. Eric Kocheran was shot at around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The deputy was taken to a Columbus-area hospital in stable condition.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation took over as the lead agency in the case.

Officials told CBS News affiliates that a suspect was also shot during the incident and taken to an Ohio hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators said it’s not known at this time if the suspect was in custody at the time of the shooting or if the incident occurred inside or outside the Ross County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl

Latest News

CMSD students rewarded with viewing of new ‘Black Panther’ movie
CMSD students rewarded with viewing of new ‘Black Panther’ movie
19 News
Deputy shot at Ohio sheriff’s office; state investigators take over case
CMSD students rewarded with viewing of new ‘Black Panther’ movie
CMSD students rewarded with viewing of new ‘Black Panther’ movie
A 2-car crash in Stark County Thursday afternoon left a woman dead and two others injured,...
1 dead, 2 injured during crash in Stark County, OSHP says