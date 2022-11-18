Deputy shot at Ohio sheriff’s office; state investigators take over case

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A deputy and a suspect were both shot on Thursday at the Ross County Sheriff’s Office in south-central Ohio.

Ross County Sheriff George Lavender Jr. said Sgt. Eric Kocheran was shot at around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The deputy was taken to a Columbus-area hospital in stable condition.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation took over as the lead agency in the case.

Officials told CBS News affiliates that a suspect was also shot during the incident and taken to an Ohio hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators said it’s not known at this time if the suspect was in custody at the time of the shooting or if the incident occurred inside or outside the Ross County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story.

