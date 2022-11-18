Driver of pickup dies after head-on crash with semi-truck, Mansfield Police say

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver of a pickup truck died after a head-on crash with a semi-truck on Nov. 17, Mansfield Police confirmed.

The crash happened at 5:48 p.m. just north of the 1380 block of N. Main Street, according to police.

Police said the 2003 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck was heading southbound as a 1998 International 9400 semi-truck and the trailer was going northbound on N. Main Street.

The two then crashed head-on, but details of what happened leading up to the crash have not yet been released, according to police.

Police confirmed the driver of the Dodge Ram 2500 was pronounced dead at the scene.

They were the only occupant in the Dodge, according to police.

The driver and a passenger of the semi-truck did not suffer any injuries in the crash, police stated.

Police said the crash caused over 100 gallons of diesel fuel to spill onto the roadway and catch the semi-truck on fire.

The Environmental Protection Agency is ensuring that the diesel fuel spilled is properly contained and cleaned up on N. Main Street, according to police.

Police confirmed weather is not believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until their family has been notified.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted on scene.

Call Mansfield Police Sgt. Lumadue at 419-755-9738 if you have any information on this crash.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.