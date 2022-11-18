2 Strong 4 Bullies
First responders battling house fire in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

Stock image.
Stock image.(Associated Press)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters are currently battling a house fire in Cleveland.

The home, located in the 12000 block of Phillips Avenue, is in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.

Officials said the fire started at approximately 5:05 p.m., but have not specified the cause.

There has been no confirmation yet if the home is occupied or if anyone was hurt.

19 News crews are currently headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

