First responders battling house fire in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters are currently battling a house fire in Cleveland.

The home, located in the 12000 block of Phillips Avenue, is in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.

HAPPENING NOW. 1705 hrs. #ClevelandFirefighters from the 6th Battalion are battling an inferno on Phillips avenue. 12300 block of Phillips. HOUSE FIRE. pic.twitter.com/R4uxpDoxwZ — CLE Firefighters-L93 (@Cleveland_FFs) November 18, 2022

Officials said the fire started at approximately 5:05 p.m., but have not specified the cause.

There has been no confirmation yet if the home is occupied or if anyone was hurt.

19 News crews are currently headed to the scene.

This is a developing story.

