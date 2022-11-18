2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Head-on crash kills Holmes County woman, troopers say

OSHP Generic, Ohio State Highway Patrol car
OSHP Generic, Ohio State Highway Patrol car(WOIO)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Lakeville woman was killed after a head-on crash Friday morning.

Troopers said they arrived at the scene of the crash around 7:45 a.m.

According to an early investigation, a black 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was south on SR-3 when it lost control and went into the middle of the road, hitting the left front of a red 2015 Dodge Ram truck.

The driver of the black Silverado, 77-year-old Elaine Mikus, was killed during the crash, troopers said.

Troopers said the driver of the red Dodge Ram, a 60-year-old man, and his 36-year-old passenger were both treated for minor injuries on the scene.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl

Latest News

Lindsey Abbuhl under investigation after faking daughter Rylee's terminal illness for years to...
Canton mom pleads guilty to faking daughter’s illness to get donations
19 News
Mentor native leads 1 of biggest Cleveland Browns tailgates, takes trailer on road
Workers Wanted: Ohio Department of Transportation will hire, pay for CDL training
Workers Wanted: Ohio Department of Transportation will hire, pay for CDL training
Workers Wanted: Ohio Department of Transportation will hire, pay for CDL training