Head-on crash kills Holmes County woman, troopers say

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Lakeville woman was killed after a head-on crash Friday morning.

Troopers said they arrived at the scene of the crash around 7:45 a.m.

According to an early investigation, a black 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was south on SR-3 when it lost control and went into the middle of the road, hitting the left front of a red 2015 Dodge Ram truck.

The driver of the black Silverado, 77-year-old Elaine Mikus, was killed during the crash, troopers said.

Troopers said the driver of the red Dodge Ram, a 60-year-old man, and his 36-year-old passenger were both treated for minor injuries on the scene.

