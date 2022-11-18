2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man

Evan Zeller
Evan Zeller(Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By Rachel Vadaj and Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake.

Zeller, nor his kayak, have been found, and authorities are asking for the community to come forward with any information that may help find him.

He was described by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as 6′2″ tall, 180 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

ODNR said Zeller was wearing a gray shirt, shorts, and a lime green life vest when he went missing with his dark green tandem kayak with Ohio registration number OH0670DV.

Fire departments that worked to find this missing kayaker on Lake Erie suspended their search on Nov. 7, according to the Avon Lake Fire Department (ALFD).

The department said they received a call regarding a man unable to re-board his kayak after falling out on Nov. 5.

The Sheffield Lake Fire Department (SLFD), the Lorain County Water Rescue Team (LCWRT), the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) and ALFD responded to the situation.

Working from 2 p.m. until dusk, the surface-level resources were removed from the water due to lake conditions and darkness, leaving air support to search.

SLFD, ALFD and the Sheffield Village Fire Department (SVFD) continued the search on Sunday, according to ALFD.

Because of the lake conditions and water temperature the night before, ALFD said the efforts transitioned from rescue to recovery.

Once again, the kayaker was not located, and ALFD said resources were removed at dusk.

Air resources were utilized by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and the Ohio Division of Natural Resources (ODNR) used surface-level resources, alongside the efforts of the fire departments.

As of Nov. 7, ALFD said that all fire departments have suspended all search efforts unless other credible information is received.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

