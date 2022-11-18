2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man who murdered ex-girlfriend told Richland County investigators they wouldn’t find DNA

By Harry Boomer
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Law enforcement worked over 7,000 staff hours, collected over 300 exhibits and interviewed over 60 witnesses to convict John Henry Mack.

They didn’t do it all by themselves.

Those who saw something, said something.

And now a killer is behind bars.

Richland County’s first assistant prosecuting attorney Jodi Schumacher: “Coworkers of John Mack had actually located her car in Galloway, Ohio. It was at an apartment complex. Upon discovery of the vehicle, bringing that vehicle back, we located Melinda’s body in the trunk.”

John Henry Mack to serve life without the possibility of parole, plus 20 and a half years
John Henry Mack to serve life without the possibility of parole, plus 20 and a half years(WOIO)

Mack, who surrendered to police, appeared confident that his crime would not be discovered.

“When he was booked in, he indicated that we weren’t going to find any DNA. Whether that was in reference to him having changed his clothes because he had recently stopped at a truck stop, bought new clothes, took a shower.”

An all female jury convicted him on 17 counts. including aggravated murder, kidnapping and the abuse of a corpse.

Mack was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, plus 20.5 years in prison. He is expected to appeal.

