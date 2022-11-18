Mentor native leads 1 of biggest Cleveland Browns tailgates, takes trailer on road

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Mentor native hosts one of the biggest Browns tailgates around.

His name is Steve Weber, and he can turn a trailer into an entertainment center in the blink of an eye.

Hundreds of people show up.

“You could bring your grandmothers to this tailgate,” said Steve Weber.

A family-friendly tailgate for the Browns, that’s Steve Weber’s pitch.

“They’re not a hot dog and hamburger tailgate. We are a premium barbecue tailgate.”

Weber has been packing up this trailer for the last eight years and taking it to Browns road games across America.

“At the tailgate, they call me ‘Captain Weber.’ We run what’s called the ‘Gnats tailgaters.’ It’s an acronym for the greatest North American Tailgate Society.”

Inside the trailer, talking tents, smokers, drinks, and tables are all loaded up for the 500 people and counting who attend.

“It’s an all-inclusive tailgate. So when you show up, your food, beverage, and everything is included,” said Weber.

This trailer has a kitchen and entertainment center all in one. It comes with a massive flat-screen TV.

“It comes down and we have a satellite dish we put on top of the roof so we can watch pregame,” said Weber.

Weber came up with this tailgate idea one year when he was at other tailgates with his son.

The concept? Make a donation and grab a plate of food and drink.

Fast forward to now, Weber’s tailgate has been awarded

“I’ve been a Browns fan for as long as I can remember,” said Weber.

A tradition Weber wants to last for generations.

“It’s hard to be a fan, but today you can’t give it up and throw these years we make it about the tailgate that’s one thing we never lose we never lose the tailgate,” said Weber.

