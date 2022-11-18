2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: 3 cars stolen at gunpoint from Cleveland Hopkins Airport, 1 arrested

Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency
Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three suspects stole three cars at gunpoint from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Friday afternoon, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department.

The suspects stole the cars at around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 18, Sgt. Ciaccia confirmed.

Police have not specified the identity of any of the suspects. They have also not given any details on the types of cars that were stolen.

Police confirmed one of the three suspects has been arrested as of 4:15 p.m. One of the stolen cars and a firearm were also recovered by police.

Officials said the other two suspects are still on the run. Their locations are currently unknown.

19 News reached out to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

