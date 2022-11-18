Police: Suspects escape with cash after breaking into 4 Tuscarawas County businesses

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are hoping the public can provide tips for an investigation into a string of break-ins at four businesses in New Philadelphia.

According to investigators, the four break-in incidents occurred between 1:45 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Nov. 15 at businesses in the New Towne Mall area.

Surveillance cameras captured two individuals breaking out windows to the businesses in order to enter.

The suspects were able to flee with an unknown amount of money after going through the cash registers inside the businesses, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspects or crimes can call New Philadelphia police at 330-343-4488.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.