Workers Wanted: Ohio Department of Transportation will hire, pay for CDL training

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking to hire eligible workers to operate and maintain plow trucks for the winter season.

Applicants for snowplow truck operators must meet the following criteria:

Possess a valid Class A or Class B CDL and with no air brake restriction

Have at least three months of training or experience in operating basic equipment

Be able to pass a physical ability test

Be able to pass a criminal background check and pre-employment drug screen

Must have an email address

The state highway agency is also offering $2,500 in retention funds for employees with a valid CDL license who are a part of winter operations.

Additionally, the Ohio Department of Transportation is encouraging potential candidates to apply for highway maintenance worker positions by offering to pay for training for a CDL.

ODOT crews are responsible for maintaining interstates, as well as U.S. and state routes.

