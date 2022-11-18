2 Strong 4 Bullies
Workers Wanted: Ohio Department of Transportation will hire, pay for CDL training

By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking to hire eligible workers to operate and maintain plow trucks for the winter season.

Apply for a job with the Ohio Department of Transportation

Applicants for snowplow truck operators must meet the following criteria:

  • Possess a valid Class A or Class B CDL and with no air brake restriction
  • Have at least three months of training or experience in operating basic equipment
  • Be able to pass a physical ability test
  • Be able to pass a criminal background check and pre-employment drug screen
  • Must have an email address

The state highway agency is also offering $2,500 in retention funds for employees with a valid CDL license who are a part of winter operations.

Additionally, the Ohio Department of Transportation is encouraging potential candidates to apply for highway maintenance worker positions by offering to pay for training for a CDL.

ODOT crews are responsible for maintaining interstates, as well as U.S. and state routes.

