19 FIRST ALERT DAY: Lake Effect Snow Warning and Gusty Winds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ll see more clouds than sun today amid wind gusts up to 35 mph with highs in the low 30s.

Lake snow begins tonight as a Lake Effect Snow Warning goes into effect for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Counties amid winds gusting up to 45 mph with lows around 20.

Lake snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph continue Sunday as highs peak on the upper 20s.

Sunday night as skies begin to clear, we’ll see lows in the lower 20s.

The clearing continues on a brisk Monday as highs top out in the lower 40s.

At this point, Thanksgiving will be dry with highs in the mid 40s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.