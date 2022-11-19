2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an...
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Orchard park, N.Y., Sunday Jan. 9, 2022. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)(Jeffrey T. Barnes | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An uncertain week for the Browns wraps up Sunday in Detroit against the Buffalo Bills and Tailgate 19 has you covered with the most popular pregame show in town.

Host Tony Zarrella and former Browns greats Josh Cribbs and Reggie Langhorne are live at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton beginning at 11 a.m, while Baillie Burmaster and Mark Schwab provide live reports from Ford Field.

The guys will discuss:

* The impact of this week’s snowstorm, travel problems and game relocation on both teams

* Josh Allen’s injured elbow and how the Browns should attack him

* Myles Garrett’s criticism of Cleveland’s coaching after last week’s loss in Miami

* why the Browns have struggled so much against the AFC East

* Deshaun Watson’s contract as he gets set to return in two weeks

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on 19 News, then flip over to CW43 after the game for a live 5th Quarter.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl

Latest News

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the...
Cleveland Cavaliers F Kevin Love suffered hairline thumb fracture during win vs. Charlotte, team says
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland shoots against the Charlotte Hornets during the first...
Cavaliers hold off Hornets 132-122 in 2 overtimes, snap skid
Friday Football Frenzy
Watch: Friday Football Frenzy Playoff Edition
19 News
Mentor native leads 1 of biggest Cleveland Browns tailgates, takes trailer on road