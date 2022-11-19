5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An uncertain week for the Browns wraps up Sunday in Detroit against the Buffalo Bills and Tailgate 19 has you covered with the most popular pregame show in town.

Host Tony Zarrella and former Browns greats Josh Cribbs and Reggie Langhorne are live at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton beginning at 11 a.m, while Baillie Burmaster and Mark Schwab provide live reports from Ford Field.

The guys will discuss:

* The impact of this week’s snowstorm, travel problems and game relocation on both teams

* Josh Allen’s injured elbow and how the Browns should attack him

* Myles Garrett’s criticism of Cleveland’s coaching after last week’s loss in Miami

* why the Browns have struggled so much against the AFC East

* Deshaun Watson’s contract as he gets set to return in two weeks

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on 19 News, then flip over to CW43 after the game for a live 5th Quarter.

