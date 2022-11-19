2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ashtabula residents prepare for yet another snowstorm

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - More snow is headed to Northeast Ohio this weekend.

It’s been a rough 24 hours for Jamie Conrad.

His car got stuck yesterday and he’s still not done clearing out his driveway, but he knows he has to be better prepared this time.

“We got 2 feet out here in Kingsville, so I had a hard time going through it,” he said.

Things have been busy at Gulf’s auto shop on State Road in Ashtabula.

“We’re booked until next week,” said John Lutz.

Attendant John Lutz is getting a lot of repairs since the storm.

“Not so much dead batteries people just checking the underneath of their car out hitting things on the side of the road bringing their cars in to get checked out,” he added.

Leanne Funke has lived here since 2002.

She’s seen her fair share of storms in Ashtabula.

Her family has their own snow traditions.

“I think we turn on our back porch light & watch the snow fall which my favorite thing of all time,” she said.

At this point Funke & her husband are snow pros and have what they need to face this weather.

“We got about 12 inches but we always are prepared because we have the snow blowers we need & the food in the freezer that sort of thing,” Funke said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

