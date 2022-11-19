2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cavaliers hold off Hornets 132-122 in 2 overtimes, snap skid

Darius Garland scored 41 points, Donovan Mitchell added 34 and the Cleveland Cavaliers survived a fourth-quarter collapse to beat the Charlotte Hornets 132-122 in double overtime and snap a five-game losing streak.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland shoots against the Charlotte Hornets during the first...
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland shoots against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By TOM WITHERS
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland scored 41 points, Donovan Mitchell added 34 and the Cleveland Cavaliers survived a fourth-quarter collapse to beat the Charlotte Hornets 132-122 in double overtime and snap a five-game losing streak.

The Cavs blew a 10-point lead in the final 52 seconds of regulation.

Charlotte, which has dropped 10 of 11, had a chance to win it in the first five-minute OT, but Terry Rozier missed a contested jumper just before the horn.

The Cavs regrouped and dominated the final five minutes, outscoring the Hornets 12-2.

Cleveland also got 21 points and a career-high 18 rebounds from Evan Mobley. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 34 before fouling out in the second OT for Charlotte.

