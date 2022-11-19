2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Cavaliers F Kevin Love suffered hairline thumb fracture during win vs. Charlotte, team says

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the...
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)(Nick Cammett | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers listed F Kevin Love as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Miami Heat after suffering a hairline fracture in his right thumb during the team’s win vs. Charlotte on Friday, according to an announcement from the team.

Love, averaging 11.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists so far this season, sustained the injury in the third quarter of the Nov. 18 game against the Hornets, the team said. The injury is to his shooting hand.

Team officials said the 14-year veteran will receive treatment and will be evaluated daily.

The Cavs face Jimmy Butler and the 7-9 Miami Heat at 7 p.m. on Nov. 20.

